New The Force Awakens Footage Debuts During the 2015 AMAs

Star Wars fans—feast your eyes and your ears on this new teaser.
During the unveiling of the latest preview footage from Star Wars: The Force Awakens at the 2015 American Music Awards, fans of the classic franchise got a surprise treat when they got an earful of the series' iconic score performed with a modern twist.
Harrison Ford, who portrays one of the series' central characters Han Solo, took the stage at the Microsoft Theater Sunday night after the debut of the latest snippet. While parts of the 20 second scene, which featured Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega) running alongside BB-8 as explosions went off around them, has already been featured in previous television spots, what commenced afterward was definitely a fresh sight.
The Oscar nominee began his remarks with a few celebratory words in honor of his longtime colleague John Williams, who created the legendary music for many of the Star Wars films, including the unforgettable opening crawl theme.
"Many of you know composer John William's name, but one thing is for sure, all movie fans know of his music," Ford declared in tribute to the 83-year-old Williams.
Clips of his melodies from legendary films, including E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Jaws and Indiana Jones, played during the speech as a reminder to the audience of the portfolio of work the award-winning composer was responsible throughout the course of his career.
Then, members of the award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix, including Avi Kaplan, Kirstie Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi and Kevin Olusola appeared on stage in stunning Star Wars-inspired garb, including Maldonado rocking three Princess Leia buns.
After serenading fans with an opening variation of Darth Vader's menacing imperial march, the force truly awoke when a full orchestra joined the group onstage for a climactic duo of the series' theme as footage of the older films played on screens throughout the theater.
While there is still almost a month's time before the film finally opens in theaters, this latest commemoration to the classic series was almost enough to tide fans over until the big day.
Episode VII opens in theaters on Dec. 18.