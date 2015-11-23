New The Force Awakens Footage Debuts During the 2015 AMAs

Star Wars fans—feast your eyes and your ears on this new teaser.

During the unveiling of the latest preview footage from Star Wars: The Force Awakens at the 2015 American Music Awards, fans of the classic franchise got a surprise treat when they got an earful of the series' iconic score performed with a modern twist.

Harrison Ford, who portrays one of the series' central characters Han Solo, took the stage at the Microsoft Theater Sunday night after the debut of the latest snippet. While parts of the 20 second scene, which featured Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega) running alongside BB-8 as explosions went off around them, has already been featured in previous television spots, what commenced afterward was definitely a fresh sight.

The Oscar nominee began his remarks with a few celebratory words in honor of his longtime colleague John Williams, who created the legendary music for many of the Star Wars films, including the unforgettable opening crawl theme.