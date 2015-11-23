Blake Shelton Tweets Support for Gwen Stefani's AMAs Performance Because He Couldn't Attend

Blake Shelton was noticeably absent from Sunday's American Music Awards, but he was there in spirit.

Ahead of the Jennifer Lopez-hosted award show and girlfriend Gwen Stefani's performance, Shelton made sure to let his love—and the Twittersphere—know that she had his support. "Prepare for greatness..#AmericanMusicAwards," he posted.

And "greatness" it was! Stefani gave an incredibly emotional rendition of her single, "Used to Love You," in which she appeared totally raw. Although she has happily moved on with the country crooner, it seemed that Stefani hasn't totally gotten over her divorce from Gavin Rossdale and the cheating scandal that has plagued her for the past few weeks.

"I feel like I go back and listen to a lot of that stuff, and I get sick," Stefani said in a radio interview following rumors that Rossdale cheated on her with their nanny. "You look at the song and you go, 'That was a red flag. That was a moment where I was feeling just as bad as I feel today and why did I keep it up?'"