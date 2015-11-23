Gwen Stefani Delivers Emotional Performance of "Used To Love You" at 2015 American Music Awards

Now that's what you call an awards show performance!

Gwen Stefani took to the stage during Sunday evening's 2015 American Music Awards, delivering an emotionally raw rendition of her new breakup ballad "Used to Love You."

The performance focused solely on Stefani, who rocked a black, floor length gown with sexy mesh cutouts, while images from her equally as powerful music video played in the background.

And while E! News has learned Blake Shelton skipped out on attending the three-hour spectacle, it's safe to say he probably sent his leading lady a good luck text or even shared a quick Facetime sesh before show time!