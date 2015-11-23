Meghan Trainor and Charlie Puth's Makeout Was Almost Too Hot

Let's Marvin Gaye and get our kissing game on!

Meghan Trainor and Charlie Puth were just some of the many stars expected to deliver special performances at Sunday night's 2015 American Music Awards. In this case, however, we weren't exactly prepared for some serious PDA.

While performing their collaboration "Marvin Gaye," things came to a steamy end with the lyrics "Let's Marvin Gaye and get it on."

But instead of maybe taking a bow or savoring the applause, these two decided to make out like nobody was watching. Can we get a hot damn alert!?