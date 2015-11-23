Justin Bieber Wore a Nirvana Shirt to the 2015 AMAs, So Twitter Declared the Band's Legacy Ruined Forever

Only Justin Bieber could piss off so many people by literally just standing there.

To put things in perspective, when Nirvana released their iconic album Nevermind, Justin Bieber wasn't even on this planet yet.

So when he showed up at the 2015 American Music Awards sporting a vintage Nirvana shirt, ripped jeans and a bored expression, fans of the band were not happy. The same kind of thing happened when Bieber wore Metallica shirt during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Metal heads had a lot of unsavory opinions about that wardrobe choice, to say the least.