Kylie Jenner Hits the 2015 American Music Awards Red Carpet Post-Split in Daring Black Outfit

Just days after splitting from her longtime boyfriend Tyga, Kylie Jenner hit the 2015 American Music Awards in a bold, sexy look. The 18-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped out with sister Kendall Jenner wearing a black, leather outfit that showed off plenty of skin.
This past Friday, Kylie made the decision to pull the plug on her relationship with the 26-year-old rapper after she returned home from Australia because of "something Tyga did."
Well, we all know the best thing to do after a breakup is step out in a fierce outfit with a big smile on your face.
Though Kylie and Tyga seem to be over for now, Kylie and Tyga's relationship rollercoaster is far from over.
"This is not the first time or the last that Kylie and Tyga will breakup to makeup," an insider tells us. "Kylie and Tyga's age difference does add a bit of pressure to the relationship. Tyga is a father and has had more relationship experience than Kylie, she's still growing up."
As for Kylie's mindset, it seems that she isn't quite sure if she wants a relationship with Tygar if she wants to see what else is out there.
"Although she loves Tyga, Kylie straddles the fence and she wants to have her fun and wants to play the field a little," insists the source. "Every other month she's telling him she needs her space. Tyga wants more of a commitment. They love each other and will get back together."
And what about that Snapchat pic of Tyga and Kylie looking quite close for a couple that had recently split?
"This relationship is fluid. It's not a surprise seeing them together so soon," says the insider. "There are strong feelings there. It's all about the level of commitment. She wants to enjoy being young and her freedom and he is more serious and wants a commitment. So they are trying to figure this out."
Tune into Fashion Police's brand-new American Music Awards special tomorrow at 8 p.m., only on E!