Gwen Stefani Will Sit by Blake Shelton's Pal Luke Bryan at the 2015 American Music Awards

With just two days until the 2015 American Music Awards, preparations for the star-studded event are in full swing—including the high-profile celebrity seating arrangements.
While the cameras will be focused on the happenings onstage—especially since music icon Jennifer Lopez is hosting—the candid moments offstage, particularly among the audience, may prove to be equally juicy.
Gwen Stefani, newly divorced from her husband Gavin Rossdale, will be sitting a seat away from Artist of the Year nominee Luke Bryan—who happens to be a good friend of her new beau, Blake Shelton. Does that empty chair mean the former No Doubt lead singer will be be bringing Shelton as her date? Guess we'll just have to stay tuned!
Other notable seating arrangements include BFFs Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas also sitting a seat away from each other, while boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama will be situated several rows behind them.
Married lovebirds Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg will enjoy the show sitting right next to each other, while Neighbors 2 co-stars Chloë Grace Moretz and Selena Gomez will be within ear shot as Gomez is seated right in front of her fellow actress. Another set of gal pals, Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid, will also be able to swap fashion commentary as they will be sharing a row throughout the evening.
As for 5 Seconds of Summer, one of the groups slated to perform during the awards show, they'll be sharing a row with Sean Combs. Perhaps they'll be able to serenade the birthday boy, who turned 46 years old on Nov. 4, with an a cappella rendition of "Happy Birthday" during a break.
The Australian boy band is especially excited to be back to the show this year after winning the American Music Award for New Artist of the Year in 2014.
"Thanks for letting Australians into the AMAs again. Obviously, we've done something miraculous to let us back in," they gushed in this video. "The American Music Awards is special…the fans come and they come to see the bands and it's just a place where all the bands can collaborate and meet each other."
Another performer equally thrilled to be back to the end-of-year event is "Like I'm Gonna Loose You" singer Meghan Trainor.
"It's huge and this is a fan-based show and I was shocked I forgot that this is a thing and it's been a whole year," gushed the Grammy nominee, who is nominated in two categories this year. "I feel like I was here yesterday."
While she won't divulge which of her chart-toppers she'll be performing on the big night, she did offer a bit of insider info when it comes to her wardrobe for the stage.
"We got really cool outfits made for me," she added. "[The designer] did the Beyoncé and Jay Z tour so, like, official."
While she's thrilled to be performing, Trainor's heart is definitely not set on winning.
"Winning I just assume I don't," she admitted. "It's me, Taylor Swift and then Ariana Grande. They are queens. There's no way, but it's an honor just to be in there."
Well, we're still rooting for you, Meghan!
