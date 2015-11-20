Gwen Stefani Will Sit by Blake Shelton's Pal Luke Bryan at the 2015 American Music Awards

With just two days until the 2015 American Music Awards, preparations for the star-studded event are in full swing—including the high-profile celebrity seating arrangements.

While the cameras will be focused on the happenings onstage—especially since music icon Jennifer Lopez is hosting—the candid moments offstage, particularly among the audience, may prove to be equally juicy.

Gwen Stefani, newly divorced from her husband Gavin Rossdale, will be sitting a seat away from Artist of the Year nominee Luke Bryan—who happens to be a good friend of her new beau, Blake Shelton. Does that empty chair mean the former No Doubt lead singer will be be bringing Shelton as her date? Guess we'll just have to stay tuned!

Other notable seating arrangements include BFFs Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas also sitting a seat away from each other, while boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama will be situated several rows behind them.