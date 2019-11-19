11 Times Meg Ryan's Movies Taught Us What We Needed to Know About Life

A very happy birthday to Meg Ryan today.

The actress with the inimitable smile and the crinkle in her eye that made her one of America's sweetest sweethearts is another year wiser—and considering her best movies are worth celebrating every day, we figured now was the time to take stock of the gifts she's given us through the years.

Because when you break it down, Ryan hasn't just starred in some of the smartest and most quotable romantic comedies of all time. Her characters were actually speaking some major truths—sometimes without even saying a word. Or, at times, while speaking many words!

Meanwhile, Ryan of course has more than rom-coms to her name, though let's just say that when she gets serious, she gets intensely serious (The Doors, When a Man Loves a Woman, In the Cut, Flesh and Bone), and those films tend to be detailed primers on what to avoid at any stage in life.

For instance, no matter how clear the road looks ahead, and no matter that you ride a bicycle every day to your job as a heart surgeon, don't do this: