Jennifer Lopez to Host the 2015 American Music Awards: 7 Reasons We Can't Wait to See Her!

Today is an exciting day, music lovers!
Not only will Jennifer Lopez perform at the 2015 American Music Awards…She was also announced as this year's host!
ABC and Dick Clark Productions made the exciting announcement on Wednesday, explaining that as one of the "most influential artists in music history," J. Lo will undoubtedly meet the high expectations for the role.
We couldn't agree more. In fact, here are seven reasons we seriously can't wait to watch her at this year's AMAs:
1. This marks Lopez's first award show hosting gig: The actress and singer has dominated in pretty much every aspect of Hollywood, but this will be the first time she puts her hosting skills to the test.
2. She's hosted some TV gigs in the past, and we loved it: In 2010, the actress helped promote her movie The Back Up Plan by hosting CBS' Comedy Night alongside hunky co-star Alex O'Loughlin and gave us all some laughs by making him feel a bit uncomfortable the whole time. She was amazing!
3. Her fashion sense: From booty-baring, see-through dresses to skin-tight jumpsuits, we're sure to see plenty of outfit changes out of the superstar. After all, she is known for being one of the most fashionable women in town!
4. We already know she's quick on her feet: With years and years of experience in interviews and appearances on late night talk shows—like playing Catchphrase with Jimmy Fallon—she's had her fair share of practice when it comes to thinking on her feet and being able to go with the flow. If anything were to happen during the AMAs, she'll totally have it all figured out and a smile on her face!
5. Her facial expressions: As you may remember from her time on American Idol, J.Lo isn't the best at hiding her emotions from her face. She gave us plenty to laugh at while judging various auditions, and we're sure some of those expressions will come out at the AMAs.
6. She's funny: The woman has a great sense of humor, being able to make fun of herself and have a good time without caring too much about what anyone else thinks. Remember her performance of "Tight Pants" with Fallon not too long ago? Brilliant!
7. Last year's performance of "Booty" shut the show down: Finally, if her amazing, sexual, perfect performance of "Booty" at the 2014 AMAs gives us any insight on how she'll be as a host and performer this year, we're going to be golden.
Seriously can't wait!
The 2015 American Music Awards will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Joe Jonas and Charlie Puth will appear on Good morning America next Tuesday to announce nominees in six categories for the AMAs, with five additional categories to be announced immediately following on Snapchat.