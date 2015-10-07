Jennifer Lopez to Host the 2015 American Music Awards: 7 Reasons We Can't Wait to See Her!

Today is an exciting day, music lovers!

Not only will Jennifer Lopez perform at the 2015 American Music Awards…She was also announced as this year's host!

ABC and Dick Clark Productions made the exciting announcement on Wednesday, explaining that as one of the "most influential artists in music history," J. Lo will undoubtedly meet the high expectations for the role.

We couldn't agree more. In fact, here are seven reasons we seriously can't wait to watch her at this year's AMAs: