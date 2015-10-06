Allison Holker Is Pregnant! Dancing With the Stars Pro Expecting Baby With tWitch

Congratulations are in order for Allison Holker!

The Dancing With the Stars pro revealed some huge news on tonight's episode. Spoiler alert: She's expecting a baby with Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

"Well, as a pro, you know, most memorable year really is such a special time because we get to celebrate someone's beautiful story and share it with the world," she shared with host Erin Andrews when discussing this week's theme. "But I actually have a special guest here, come on here."

She continued, "This is my daughter and my husband. And 2015 is actually turning out to be such a memorable year for us, because we actually recently found out that I'm pregnant."

Surprise!

"We got a momma in the ballroom!" Andrews explained as the entire audience gave a standing ovation. "Congratulations to all three of you, well all four of you." 

As soon as the announcement was made, some began to wonder if this would affect Holker's place on the show with partner Andy Grammer

"I am so about this for Andy and I want him to feel the most comfortable, but I'm here 100 percent of the way for him," she explained. Phew! 

ABC

As the competition continues, both Holker and her hubby from So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show are looking forward to an exciting few months ahead. 

And who knows, maybe a ballroom trophy will be in Holker's future as well.

"WE ARE HAVING A BABY @official_twitch !!!!!!!!" she wrote on Instagram minutes after the live announcement. "#BABYBOSS."

Dancing With the Stars airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. only on ABC. 

