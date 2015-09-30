Zelda Williams Is "Heartbroken" Over the Death of Jim Carrey's Girlfriend Cathriona White: "May It Never Hurt Less"

Zelda Williams is speaking out about another apparent suicide more than a year after the death of her own father, Robin Williams.

The 26-year-old actress and daughter of the late comedian took to Twitter to express her anguish after news broke that Jim Carrey's on-and-off girlfriend, Cathriona White, was found dead in her apartment—the result of an apparent suicide.

"I am shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of my sweet Cathriona," a grief-stricken Carrey said in a statement. "She was a truly kind and delicate Irish flower, too sensitive for this soil, to whom loving and being loved was all that sparkled. My heart goes out to her family and friends and to everyone who loved and cared about her. We have all been hit with a lightning bolt."

While Carrey and fans were shocked by the sudden tragedy, this kind of lightening bolt struck once before for Williams when she lost her own father in August 2014. He was also found in his home after taking his own life.