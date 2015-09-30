Zelda Williams Is "Heartbroken" Over the Death of Jim Carrey's Girlfriend Cathriona White: "May It Never Hurt Less"

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Sep. 30, 2015 5:23 AM
Zelda Williams is speaking out about another apparent suicide more than a year after the death of her own father, Robin Williams.
The 26-year-old actress and daughter of the late comedian took to Twitter to express her anguish after news broke that Jim Carrey's on-and-off girlfriend, Cathriona White, was found dead in her apartment—the result of an apparent suicide.
While Carrey and fans were shocked by the sudden tragedy, this kind of lightening bolt struck once before for Williams when she lost her own father in August 2014. He was also found in his home after taking his own life.
"Heartbroken to continue to watch sweet, kind souls be consumed by darkness. May it never hurt less, so we never grow numb to the loss," Williams wrote on Twitter Tuesday evening after it was revealed that White had passed.
She followed the tweet with a public service announcement, urging followers in White's honor to "please check out http://www.pieta.ie," a suicide and self-harm prevention program. "They do great work in her wonderful home country. RIP Cat." White was born and raised in Ireland, but moved to Los Angeles to become a makeup artist where she subsequently met Carrey in 2012. The couple had been dating on and off since then.
Following the death of her father, Williams has remained vocal about suicide, depression, and mental health through posts to her Instagram account. She also has elected to continue her father's charity work at St. Jude's and the Challenged Athletes Foundation.
"I will do everything else in my (decidedly less athletic) power to continue Dad's legacy and support the charities he loved >that I've watched firsthand change thousands of lives," she wrote on Instagram.
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
