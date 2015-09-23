Rob Lowe Talks About His Brothers & Sisters and The West Wing Departures Ahead of The Grinder Premiere

Rob Lowe is reflecting on his TV career as he prepares to return to the small screen with the new comedy series, The Grinder.

The 51-year-old actor's most recent series, Parks and Recreation, ended its seven-season run earlier this year. He starred on the sitcom after famously leaving Brothers & Sisters and The West Wing. In an interview with GQ magazine, which features him on the cover of its October 2015 issue, he talks about the departures from the popular dramas, which had boosted his acting career following years of personal turmoil, which included a sex tape scandal.

"I left Brothers & Sisters when they ran out of storytelling runway," he told the magazine. "I mean, there are so many family dinners you can do. I eventually had to go to them and say, 'Look, I don't do spatula work. I don't do scenes with oven mitts. If you're looking for that, you've got the wrong guy. I'm not doing scenes about casseroles. It's not happening.'"