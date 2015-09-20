Regina King Wins an Emmy for American Crime and Pal Taraji P. Henson Can't Contain Her Excitement

by Seija Rankin | Sun., Sep. 20, 2015 6:41 PM

Taraji P. Henson, Regina King, Emmy Awards 2015, Show

Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

As if Taraji P. Henson could be any better, we can now add Most Supportive Friend to her list of superlatives. Exhibit A? Tonight's Emmy Awards.

The Empire actress had the pleasure of presenting the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie award to her close friend Regina King and she just couldn't help but let her bias show. As soon as she announced King's win, for her role as Aliyah Shadeed in American Crime, Henson let out a huge scream alongside fellow presenter Terrence Howard.

The fun continued as King took the stage, as she got a huge Taraji hug worthy of all the jealousy, as well as another scream. We feel you, Taraji, we feel you.

Of course once the award was passed over Henson let her friend do all the talking, and Regina launched into an impassioned and emotional acceptance speech. "That Taraji and Terrence presented me with this is pretty special," she began. "But I should have brought one of those comedy people had!"

She then launched into her list of thank you's, giving shoutouts to her family, friends and coworkers. But she saved the best for last, naturally.

"My amazing mother and grandmother who have taught me the power and the blessing of being a woman," she gushed. "This is just absolutely amazing. My son, Ian, the fact that I get to share this night with you, the best date in the house. You make being a mother my greatest accomplishment. Cheers."

Cheers indeed, Regina.

