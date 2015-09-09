Behind the Scenes at NYFW: Get to Know Blogger Marianna Hewitt

by Marianna Hewitt & SPONSORED by MACY'S | Wed., Sep. 9, 2015 11:05 AM
Marianna Hewitt is a well-known lifestyle blogger based in Los Angeles. When she's not styling the latest trends on her Life With Me blog, she's busy filming YouTube beauty tutorials. The self-proclaimed "makeup junkie at heart" loves to share her latest discoveries, tutorials and style and travel adventures online.
For NYFW, Macy's has partnered with E! Online to find out how Marianna transitions her wardrobe from summer to fall, why she loves heels and more.
What makes the fashion in your city uniquely amazing?
Living in Los Angeles gives you an urge to be creative with your outfits and try new trends. With celebrities sharing new looks on the red carpet, we get a firsthand glimpse of the pieces to start adding to our closet. Lately I've been seeing a ton of fringe, so I recently just got this Kensie Fringe-Detail Pleather Skirt.
Describe your signature, everyday style in three words.
Feminine, comfortable and classic with a bit of edge. That's more than three words, but you get the idea.
What's your number one go-with-everything fall staple?
Leather or faux leather anything, even wax denim. The texture of the fabric dresses up any outfit, and I love mixing the sheen of it with fluffy jackets or suede accessories.
What is your best tip for transitioning your summer wardrobe into fall?
Don't be afraid to show a little skin. It is getting cooler, and if you are anything like me, you are very eager to pull out your knee-high boots. You can pair these Bar III Party Over-the-Knee Boots with a printed dress to show a little bit of leg and embrace the changing seasons.
If you are splurging your money on anything, what's it on?
Bags. I recommend investing in a nice staple bag that will last decades, like a Chanel classic quilted bag. If you like the style but don't want to splurge, the Boxy Bag by Olivia Joy* gets you the same look for much less.
What fall trend are you most excited about?
Suede. I love the color of tan and burnt orange suede, especially paired with something like a chunky-knit sweater in a cream color. That color combination screams fall to me, and I can't wait until it's cool enough to wear it.
What fashion fad are you ready to see retire?
I'm not a fan of platform shoes. For me, personally, they tend to make me look shorter than I already am. Instead a nice, thin heel, especially in nude, elongates the leg and is really flattering for most women.
Tell us about your NYFW travel essentials.
An iPhone charger because I use my phone for everything from checking my schedule, to getting in an Uber, to taking Instagram photos. I also pack earplugs with me because sometimes it's hard to sleep if my hotel is on a low floor. Being from Los Angeles, I'm not used to so many cars and so much noise outside. Comfortable yet chic flats are a must with how much walking I do around the city, and I never forget a tote bag to carry everything in.
What is your favorite NYFW memory?
At my very first fashion week, I sat next to Bill Cunningham at a show and was so in awe of him. His documentary is one of my favorite fashion films, and I have been a fan of his ever since seeing it. I was too shy to ask him for a photo at the time, but last fashion week in February of this year, he snapped my photo walking into the DKNY show, and I couldn't help but smile that I had his nod of approval. He is an icon.
If you can't wear an LBD, what's your go-to evening-out attire?
Leather leggings or waxed denim with a high heel and a blouse. This is my go-to safe outfit when I don't want to be under or overdressed somewhere. Sometimes it can be uncomfortable to go to dinner in a tight dress, but this is good if you still want to look put-together and on-trend.
What shoes do you live in most?
My Vince mules. I have them in nude, and they go with everything. I love them so much I bought them in black too. Both pairs are staples in my closet. They are the perfect daytime heel without feeling overdressed or uncomfortable.
If you could only rock one accessory, what would it be?
Diamonds…or in my case fake studs. Having a small pop in your ear really brightens up the whole face. They give a little shine in photos and are a staple for me. I feel naked without them.
What's the best style advice you've ever been given?
Designer Naeem Khan told me once in an interview that he doesn't design his collections with trends in mind, and that women shouldn't dress that way. He designs pieces that are meant to last in your wardrobe forever, and that's how I dress myself. Find what works for you and your body type and stick with it.
*Available soon on Macys.com
