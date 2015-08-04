Idris Elba Is the First Man Ever to Cover Maxim—See the Historic Snapshot!

Maxim, you made a good choice.

The mag, which is famous for portraying scantily clad women on the cover, has decided to dip their toes in the male pool and feature a man all by himself for the September issue, marking the first solo-male cover in the publication's history—and they chose Idris Elba.

The hunky actor smolders on the cover wearing a dark coat with the words "Man Up" appropriately placed beside him.

"We've never in US Maxim history had a man on the cover solo," new editor-in-chief Kate Lanphear told Racked. "This is the very first time, and there was no one else in the world more badass than Idris.

"For me, he was really the perfect embodiment of what I think the new Maxim man is. He's multi-dimensional, he's complex, he's sophisticated, but he's down to earth. It was funny when on set, I was like, 'Is there anything this guy can't do?' He's an award-winning actor, he's a DJ, his capsule clothing line for Superdry is about to hit stores. The guy broke the [British] land speed record which hasn't been touched since like 1928. He's sort of a living, breathing superhero."