Chris Brown's Holdover in the Philippines a "Big Misunderstanding," Rapper Says "I Didn't Do Nothing"

Some people just don't want Chris Brown to leave their town.
After performing at a packed concert Tuesday night in Manila, the "Loyal" singer headed to the airport to board a private plane. But before he could buckle his seatbelts, the Grammy winner had to delay his departure pending clearance by the Bureau of Immigration.
According to reports, the flight was delayed because of fraud allegations against Brown and his promoter for a cancelled concert last New Year's Eve. Brown couldn't follow through with the show because he reportedly lost his passport the day before the event.
Never one to remain quiet, Brown ultimately decided to poke fun at all of the headlines surrounding his travels in two separate Instagram videos.
"Can somebody please tell me what the f--k is going on. I don't know," he shared in a video. "I'm reading headlines after headlines. What the f--k? That's really what the f--k I want to know. What the f--k is going on? "
"When I go through customs, I say ‘Sir I didn't do nothing,'" he added before dropping down to the ground and doing the worm.
All jokes aside, Brown appears to have resolved any problems. In fact, he's planning to travel to Hong Kong sooner rather than later.
"It was a misunderstanding that has since been cleared up," Brown's team told outlets. "Chris leaves tomorrow for Hong Kong to continue his planned performances."