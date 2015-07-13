Did Birdman Really Throw a Drink at Lil Wayne? Watch the Video to Find Out

The drama never seems to end between Lil Wayne and Birdman.

The latest to unfold between the rappers took place over the weekend in the VIP section of Miami's nightclub LIV, where partygoers accused Birdman of throwing a drink at Wayne.

Video footage shows Wayne on stage with several pals giving a remix performance of "Coco" when all of a sudden, a drink is tossed at them from the crowd.

There's no evidence the drink came from Birdman, however, witnesses claim that people from Birdman's camp began throwing water bottles on stage at the same time.

Meanwhile, Wayne looked up in the VIP balcony to see Birdman, his very public nemesis, smiling and waving at fellow clubgoers.