Kate Mara Talks Acting, Says She Feels "More Confident" While "Playing Other People"

Kate Mara certainly knows how to make an entrance—and an exit—just look at her role on House of Cards.

Even though she departed the hit Netflix series (sorry if you haven't seen it!), fans can expect a heck of a lot more from her in the future when she graces the big screen in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. But Mara tells FLARE magazine, if you knew her as a child, you'd never expect her to grow up to be an A-list star because she was so shy. That quality, however, is what motivated her to become the actress she is today.

"That's part of why I wanted to do it—for whatever reason, I was shy in my own skin, and when I was playing other people, I felt more confident," she says.

Because it's her job to play "other people," the 127 Hours actress says she prefers to keep her private life private because it would be tough to take on other roles otherwise.