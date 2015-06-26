Bachelor in Paradise's Marcus and Lacy Are Married! So Which Other Bachelor Couples Are Still Together?

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Jun. 26, 2015 7:30 PM

Life's a beach for Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul!

The Bachelor and Bachelorette alums tied the knot just one year after getting engaged on the finale of Bachelor in Paradise, the spinoff series on which they met.

Though ABC had no comment, sources confirmed to E! News that Marcus and Lacy swapped vows in front of the network's cameras as part of Bachelor in Paradise's upcoming second season, which premieres on Sunday, Aug. 2. And though they are the only couple to come out of the first season, their happily ever after ending basically gives the spinoff just as high of a success rate as the mothershows!

Of course, some of the couples who met on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have stayed together. Yes, it is possible to find everlasting love on these shows, people! We've rounded up all the couples from the franchise's 30+ seasons and provided you with a status check of who's still together and who couldn't make it work...

 

