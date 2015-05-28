George Clooney Will Stay Gray, Thank You: Dyeing Your Hair or Having Plastic Surgery Makes Men Look Older

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images
by Natalie Finn | Thu., May. 28, 2015 2:57 PM
Seriously, why mess with silver-fox perfection?
But still, George Clooney fields questions about why he doesn't dye his hair, which has been gray for over a decade now. And his answer, like so many of his answers, makes sense.
"Not today, I'm not," the Tomorrowland star actually joked right off the bat when asked about the process of "aging gracefully."
"I will say that there's nothing fun—and I know for actresses it's infinitely worse because of public perception based on nothing except studios not hiring them and those sorts of things—but I think for all of us, you have to come to terms with getting older and not trying to fight it," Clooney told the BBC's Radio 4 earlier this month.
"You have a couple of options, which is get older or die," he chuckled, "and so you have to get used to the idea that your roles in films and who you are and how you're perceived is going to change. That'll disappoint people at times but you just go with it."
Asked if he was at all tempted to dye his hair or have plastic surgery, Clooney said, "Clearly, I haven't. For me, it isn't an issue or an option. I don't think it would make much sense, quite honestly...I've seen it happen and...particularly on men, I don't think it really works well. I actually think it makes you look older."
"I'm a big believer in the idea that you can't try to look younger," he added. "You just have to try to look the best you can at the age you are and not worry about it."
The 54-year-old actor's 37-year-old wife, Amal Clooney, certainly seems satisfied with her hubby as is.
"I don't think of us as a power couple because I also don't know what that means," Clooney also told Radio 4. "Bill and Hillary seems to be a power couple. I think we're just a couple with great interest in the human condition."
