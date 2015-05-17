Jared Padalecki Cancels Public Appearance Due to Personal Issue: ''I Need All the Love I Can Get Right Now''

UPDATE: Jared Padalecki's manager has released the following statement to E! News:

"Jared wanted everyone to know he loves meeting his fans around the world and was very upset at having to cancel his trips to Rome and Australia. Jared has pushed himself to his limits and is suffering from exhaustion. His SPN family is so important to him, and he asks that they Always Keep Fighting. At this time he needs to be home with his family. He's doing better already and is excited about shooting Supernatural season 11 this July. For now he's taking a break, but is so appreciative of his fans, and sees and feels their love and support."

________

While it's unclear what the actor is going through at this time, Padalecki did reveal that he's dealing with personal issues and that is the reason behind having to cancel his appearances at upcoming Supernatural fan conventions in Italy and Australia.

"Dear #JIBCON and #AHBL6. I am in desperate and urgent need of my family. I am so sorry to tell you this but I must head home," he tweeted on Friday.

"I need all of the love I can get right now. Please please give me a few seconds of your time and write me. #AlwaysKeepFighting," Padalecki continued.