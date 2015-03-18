Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec Considered Suicide After His Marriage Failed: "I Just Wanted to End It"

No amount of money can compensate for a broken heart—just ask Robert Herjavec.

The Shark Tank investor and Dancing With the Stars competitor, 51, is a multimillionaire tech mogul, but that didn't matter much when pain of his marriage ending left him contemplating suicide. As he tells People, "I just wanted to end it."

"It's been a terribly difficult year," he admits. Herjavec and Diane Plese, his wife of 24 years, "were great parents and a great team," he says, " but over time we drifted apart."

The exes have three high school and college aged kids. When Herjavec and Plese first split, the children initially stopped talking to their father. "Everyone has their kryptonite," he tells People. "For me, it was my kids. It took me to a place I never thought I would go."