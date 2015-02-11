Ansel Elgort Tells Details Why He Got Back With Violetta Komyshan: "I Knew Something Was Missing"

Ansølo is no longer riding solo.
Ansel Elgort's life is moving at warp speed, and the actor wanted to bring someone along for the ride. That someone, it turns out, is his on-again girlfriend and high school sweetheart Violetta Komyshan. As Elgort explains in Details' March issue, being apart for five months gave him some perspective. "I was doing OK," he says of being single, "but I knew something was missing, and I was like, 'Oh, that's love.'"
How sweet!
In many ways, Elgort has always been wise beyond his years.
The actor made his feature film debut in 2013's Carrie remake, starring Julianne Moore and Chloë Grace Moretz. "I hadn't even graduated from LaGuardia yet," he says. "I could tell everybody who was saying, 'You're making a mistake, go to college,' that I wasn't making a mistake. I missed graduation to shoot."
Next, Elgort was cast as Caleb Prior in 2014's Divergent. He reteamed with the movie's leading lady, Shailene Woodley, that summer for the romantic drama The Fault in Our Stars, and Elgort will reprise his Divergent role in Insurgent this March. Though his films have broken box office records and earned millions of dollars, Elgort is pragmatic about his future. "I want to buy a house now, so I can have my place and not worry about money. Then I can do plays. Do Broadway," he says. "Make whatever movie I want and not feel like, 'Well, I have to pay a mortgage and take this job and that job.' The minute you start thinking, 'I don't want to do that, but it'll make me money,' is when you start f--king yourself."
"I don't want money to ever drive my career. I want my career to be driven by what I want to do in art."
In addition to acting—and repping Prada's Spring 2015 line—Elgort is also making a name for himself in the EDM circuit. "Ansel is not just an actor," Woodley says of her friend and three-time co-star. "He's a musician and a producer. He can paint miniatures and dance like a mother--ker. If he wants to act forever, then he's going to. If he wants to be a musician, he's going to be a musician. If he wants to climb Mount Everest or become a professional hang-glider dude, then that's what he's going to end up doing."
"I just make whatever music I want. It's my obsession, and it's very fulfilling," Elgort says. He's not the stereotypical EDM producer, and he's happy about that. "I don't really drink," he says. "The club scene is terrible. I love playing places where it's about having a good time, not about whose dick is the biggest."