Gwyneth Paltrow Insists She Has "Earned Everything" by Herself

Gwyneth Paltrow has moved on from the London life she once shared with hubby Chris Martin.

Now, the 42-year-old actress finds herself back in L.A., and as she tells the February issue of Harper's Bazaar U.K., there's "a deep comfort" about coming home to California, "because it's so familiar."

"The other day I was lying on the grass and the kids were playing and I was looking at the blue sky and the palm-trees—and there was something about the weather and the smell and I was, like, eight years old again," says Gwyneth, mom to daughter Apple, 10, and son Moses, 8.