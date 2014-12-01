Nicki Minaj Unveils The Pinkprint Track List, Poses in Bikini for GQ's Hottest Women Featu

As GQ so eloquently states, "historians may declare 2014 the year of the butt"—and it's safe to say Nicki Minaj is evidence of that apparent fact.

The 31-year-old "Anaconda" rapper shows off her famous curves in a new photo shoot for GQ, posing in an itty-bitty floral bikini for the mag's "Year in Hotness" feature, which also includes stunning shots of models Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevigne and Candice Swanepoel,as well as True Detective's Alexandria Daddario.

Dubbed the "Poet Laureate" for the bootlycious lyrics in her hit tune, Minaj seductively licks her lips while her body is entwined in a green garden hose as she lies on the grass, striking a sexy pose. Leaving little to the imagination (although more than she has on other occasions), the "Starships" rapper flaunts her enviable cleavage and teams her tiny two-piece with a pair of nude pumps.