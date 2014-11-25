2015 Independent Spirit Awards Nominations Announced! Birdman, and Selma Lead the Pack

The 2015 Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations are here!
Birdman, the Michael Keaton-starring drama about an aging, washed-up actor, leads the pack with a whopping six nominations, including Best Director, Best Feature, Best Male Lead and more. Selma, Nightcrawler and Boyhood follow with five nominations each.
As for which Hollywood actors scored Indie Spirit noms this year, Emma Stone, Jessica Chastain, David Oyelowo, Marion Cotillard, Jake Gyllenhaal, Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton are all up for awards.
Here's a complete list of the nominees for the 2015 Film Independent Spirit Awards (and the awards will be given on Feb. 21):
Best Feature
• Birdman
• Boyhood
• Love Is Strange
• Selma
• Whiplash
Best Director
• Damien Chazelle, Whiplash
• Ava DuVernay, Selma
• Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Birdman
• Richard Linklater, Boyhood
• David Zellner, Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter
Best Screenplay
Scott Alexander & Larry Karaszewski, Big Eyes
J.C. Chandor, A Most Violent Year
Dan Gilroy, Nightcrawler
Jim Jarmusch, Only Lovers Left Alive
Ira Sachs & Mauricio Zacharias, Love is Strange
Best First Feature
A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night
Dear White People
Nightcrawler
Obvious Child
She's Lost Control
Best First Screenplay
Desiree Akhavan, Appropriate Behavior
Sara Colangelo, Little Accidents
Justin Lader, The One I Love
Anja Marquardt, She's Lost Control
Justin Simien, Dear White People
John Cassavetes Award
Blue Ruin
It Felt Like Love
Land Ho!
Man From Reno
Test
Best Female Lead
Marion Cotillard, The Immigrant
Rinko Kikuchi, Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter
Julianne Moore, Still Alice
Jenny Slate, Obvious Child
Tilda Swinton, Only Lovers Left Alive
Best Male Lead
André Benjamin, Jimi: All Is By My Side
Jake Gyllenhaal, Nightcrawler
Michael Keaton, Birdman
John Lithgow, Love is Strange
David Oyelowo, Selma
Best Supporting Female
Patricia Arquette, Boyhood
Jessica Chastain, A Most Violent Year
Carmen Ejogo, Selma
Andrea Suarez Paz, Stand Clear of the Closing Doors
Emma Stone, Birdman
Best Supporting Male
Riz Ahmed, Nightcrawler
Ethan Hawke, Boyhood
Alfred Molina, Love is Strange
Edward Norton, Birdman
J.K. Simmons, Whiplash
Best Cinematography
Darius Khondji, The Immigrant
Emmanuel Lubezki, Birdman
Sean Porter, It Felt Like Love
Lyle Vincent, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night
Bradford Young, Selma
Best Editing
Sandra Adair, Boyhood
Tom Cross, Whiplash
John Gilroy, Nightcrawler
Ron Patane, A Most Violent Year
Adam Wingard, The Guest
Best Documentary
20,000 Days on Earth
CITIZENFOUR
Stray Dog
The Salt of the Earth
Virunga
Robert Altman Award:
Inherent Vice