Bette Midler Shames Ariana Grande for Selling Sex: "It's Terrible!"

The multi-talented Bette Midler has seen a lot of success, so she knows what it takes to achieve it. But she is also familiar with what up and comers shouldn't do—promote sex.
In an interview with The Guardian, Midler discusses the pornification of the pop industry, and specifically cites Ariana Grande as an example of how degrading the industry has become.
"It's terrible! It's always surprising to see someone like Ariana Grande with that silly high voice, a very wholesome voice, slithering around on a couch looking so ridiculous," Midler said while apparently imitating the move.
Grande, who has
tried to definitely shed her child-like persona from her Nickelodeon show Sam & Cat, has put on more lewd and lascivious performances as of late in an attempt to be "more adult."
"I mean, it's silly beyond belief and I don't know who's telling her to do it," Midler continued. "I wish they'd stop. But it's not my business. I'm not her mother. Or her manager."
Grande recently became official with rapper Big Sean, and since then, the talented twosome has been pretty overt with their PDA! Grande reposted an intimate picture on her Instagram (taken from Big Sean's account) of herself with her new boyfriend kissing, captioning it, "#repost me & my baby :)"
The Beaches actress told the newspaper that she doesn't understand the point of all the sexuality in pop music because she believes it won't push an artist's career forward.
"Maybe they tell them that's what you've got to do," Midler wonders. "Sex sells. Sex has always sold."
For someone as talented as Grande—remember when she released a cover of Mariah Carey's "Emotions"?!—Midler believes that the 21-year-old pop star and anyone else trying to make it in the industry could simply rely on their abilities instead of their bodies.
"Trust your talent," Midler said. "You don't have to make a whore out of yourself to get ahead. You really don't."
But surprisingly enough, the Hocus Pocus actress was once accused of acting too raunchy herself back in the 1970s. In the early stages of her career, Midler gained some momentum by performing in a gay bathhouse known as the Continental Baths. It was there that she began to develop a following and ultimately rise to success.
Although Grande's career didn't start out with overtly sexual performances, things would begin to change. The "Love Me Harder" singer proved that at the 2014 American Music Awards when she sang several of her hits, including "Bang Bang," which also featured Jessie J and Nicki Minaj. Unlike her stunning, stripped down performances of "Problem" and "Break Free" at Sunday's show, "Bang Bang" featured smaller outfits and a lot more booty shaking.
