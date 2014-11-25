Bette Midler Shames Ariana Grande for Selling Sex: "It's Terrible!"

The multi-talented Bette Midler has seen a lot of success, so she knows what it takes to achieve it. But she is also familiar with what up and comers shouldn't do—promote sex.

In an interview with The Guardian, Midler discusses the pornification of the pop industry, and specifically cites Ariana Grande as an example of how degrading the industry has become.

"It's terrible! It's always surprising to see someone like Ariana Grande with that silly high voice, a very wholesome voice, slithering around on a couch looking so ridiculous," Midler said while apparently imitating the move.

Grande, who has tried to definitely shed her child-like persona from her Nickelodeon show Sam & Cat, has put on more lewd and lascivious performances as of late in an attempt to be "more adult."

"I mean, it's silly beyond belief and I don't know who's telling her to do it," Midler continued. "I wish they'd stop. But it's not my business. I'm not her mother. Or her manager."