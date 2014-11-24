People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

How Jennifer Lopez Makes Iggy Azalea Feel Like a "Pile of Dog Poo"

Singers performed "Booty" at the AMAs

By Francesca Bacardi Nov 24, 2014 8:52 PMTags
Jennifer LopezIggy AzaleaAmerican Music Awards
Iggy Azalea, Jennifer Lopez, American Music Awards 2014Kevin Winter/Getty Images

She might have closed out the American Music Awards in an epic way, but Iggy Azalea isn't feeling too great about herself despite the knockout performance.

Say what?!

The rapper, who won favorite rap/hip-hop album and best rap artist, posted on Twitter that her fellow performer Jennifer Lopez makes her feel like a "pile of dog poo" (LOL). But it's not what you think!

Iggy and J.Lo performed their song "Booty" together and not only nailed it, but they also reminded everyone of how amazing Jenny from the Block really is…and Iggy agrees! The "Fancy" rapper tweeted, "And of course @jlo made me look like a pile of dog poo standing next to her because she's so perfect. seriously tho, i love her. babeville."

You're not alone, Iggy. Honestly, who doesn't love Lopez?

It's pretty hard not to be into her amazing voice, unbelievable dance moves or her flawless body when she's shaking it all on the stage. The duo even managed to surprise viewers multiple times when J.Lo branched off and did her own dance break that was filled with booty shaking and even some twerking.

NEWS: Fergie suffers wardrobe malfunction at 2014 American Music Awards!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

But the "Black Widow" rapper didn't just show love for her stage partner! She also tweeted out her love of Taylor Swift and even Charli XCX, whom she has recorded music with in the past.

"Oh and also taylor i loved your performance and charli you rocked!"

Twitter must be Iggy's social media platform of choice because she has been very active on it recently. Before the AMAs the "Beg for It" artist spent some time clearing up the air in regards to her "Booty" performance. There were rumors that ABC was going to go heavyhanded on the performance because it was said to be too risqué, but the Aussie rapper immediately brushed those off by addressing them head on.

NEWS: Complete list of winners from the 2014 AMAs!

Trending Stories

1

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

2

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

3

Kristen Stewart Recalls Twilight Romance With Robert Pattinson

"Im not sure if the 'executives' are 'worried' about me and jlos performance. lol. i haven't even been to a rehearsal for it yet so…." she posted.

She continued to write that there weren't any "plans to expose anyone's nipples or vaginas," but then teased, "with that being said, we aren't performing in turtleneck sweaters either…. hahahahaha ;-)."

They definitely didn't disappoint!

PHOTOS: American Music Awards memorable fashion

Trending Stories

1

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

2

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

3
Exclusive

How Jake Gyllenhaal Feels About Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

4
Exclusive

Why Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Apologized to Erika Jayne

5

Meghan Markle’s Rare TV Interview Will Leave You Royally Flushed

Latest News

Laverne Cox to Host E!'s 2021 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet Show

Tamar Braxton Is "Not Angry" After Man Breaks Into Her House

Exclusive

Why Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Apologized to Erika Jayne

One Tree Hill's James Lafferty & Bryan Greenberg Are Reunited

Exclusive

'Tis the Season for Crime Thanks to Homicide for the Holidays

Vanessa Bryant Ordered to Turn Over Therapy Records Amid Lawsuit

Tennis Player Peng Shuai Not Seen Since Making Assault Allegations