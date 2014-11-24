2014 American Music Awards: Five Things You Didn't See on TV

We saw Selena Gomez get emotional last night at the 2014 American Music Awards. We got a very good look at Jennifer Lopez's booty. And who could forget Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj's gold-tinted "Bang Bang"?

At least that's what the cameras were rolling on.

But what did you miss? Here, we give you five things that you didn't see on TV…

1. Party Time: Before the show began, a producer of the AMAs hits the stage to urge the audience to show lots of love for the opening act. "When Taylor is on stage, stay up, stay enthusiastic, stay happy." He went on to say that for the rest of the night, he wanted "standing ovations. I want a party."