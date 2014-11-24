2014 American Music Awards: Five Things You Didn't See on TV

We saw Selena Gomez get emotional last night at the 2014 American Music Awards. We got a very good look at Jennifer Lopez's booty. And who could forget Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj's gold-tinted "Bang Bang"?
At least that's what the cameras were rolling on.
But what did you miss? Here, we give you five things that you didn't see on TV…
1. Party Time: Before the show began, a producer of the AMAs hits the stage to urge the audience to show lots of love for the opening act. "When Taylor is on stage, stay up, stay enthusiastic, stay happy." He went on to say that for the rest of the night, he wanted "standing ovations. I want a party."
2. The Newlywed Game: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg, no surprise, couldn't keep their hands off each other. When they weren't sitting with an arm around the other, they spent the commercial breaks holding hands and talking to friends. With one pal, Jenny said, "Let's have dinner when we're in New York next." During another break, they hugged the guys from Magic!
3. That's What Friends Are For: Not only did Taylor tear up during Selena's emotional performance of "The Heart Wants What It Wants," but she couldn't be more excited over Lorde's time on stage—so much so that Tay continued jumping up and down even when the Mockingjay songbird left the stage. (Taylor wasn't in the house for J.Lo and Iggy's Azalea's "Booty"—she and her model BFF Karlie Kloss took off after the last commercial break.)
And who knew Khloé Kardashian and Sam Smith were buddies? They hugged and kissed hello before taking some pics with Kendall Jenner.
4. Chinese Export: During two commercial breaks, the AMAs broadcast a performance by the Chopstick Brothers to China as well as the presentation of an award to one of the country's biggest popstars, Jason Zhang Lie.
5. Supreme Being: Before Diana Ross presented the Dick Clark Award for Excellence to Taylor, a producer announced to the crowd, "When she comes out, please welcome Diana like the legend that she is." (And in case you were wondering, last night was the first time that the Motown legend and the "Shake It Off" pop princess actually met.)