2014 American Music Awards Highlights: Jennifer Lopez's "Booty," Jessie J's Star-Studded Dance Party!

It was a hot night in Los Angeles tonight, and we're not talking weather.

The 2014 American Music Awards took place at the Staples Center in downtown LA which gave fans and viewers plenty of sexy performances and even sexier outfits to obsess over. Pitbull, who returned as the host for the eventful night, kept the show going as audience members enjoyed the sounds of big names including Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Iggy Azalea and more, while also honoring some of the big winners of the night (Hi, One Direction!).

In case you missed it (or just want a refresher), here are some of the highlights from tonight's 2014 American Music Awards:

Best Opener: Taylor Swift's world premiere performance of "Blank Space" was so hot—literally, there was fire everywhere. And leg. Lots of leg.

Educational Moment: Pitbull was nice enough to remind everyone that "not all Latinos are Mexican."

Awkward: Wyclef Jean joined Magic! for a performance of "Rude," and tossed the lyrics to the audience which resulted in silence. Woops!