Jennifer Lopez's "Booty" Performance Was the Perfect Way to Close the 2014 American Music Awards

Watch J.Lo and Iggy Azalea perform the famous sexy hit!

By Bruna Nessif Nov 24, 2014 4:25 AM
Jennifer LopezButtsAmerican Music Awards
Iggy Azalea, Jennifer Lopez, American Music Awards 2014Kevin Winter/Getty Images

You want to close the show with a memorable moment, right? This was perfect.

Jennifer Lopez hit the stage at the 2014 American Music Awards to perform "Booty" alongside Iggy Azalea and quickly reminded viewers how Jenny from the block does it. Teasing the audience with some seductive moves in the beginning, J.Lo flaunted her enviable curves in a black and white bodysuit while opening with a slow version of the usually upbeat song.

Then Iggy popped up and things got extra spicy! Lopez changed into a red sequin bodysuit (how did she do that?!) and the two began their bootylicious party...but then, there was a plot twist!

LOOK: Oops! Fergie suffers a wardrobe malfunction at the 2014 AMAs

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lopez branched off and went into this intense dance break that reminded us of her days as a Fly Girl on In Living Color. You couldn't take your eyes off of her!

There was also a funny moment when J.Lo "got a call" from someone by the name of "Big D" (oh, girl!) but she decided to ignore that one.

With some more twerking and rump-shaking, Lopez finished her performance and topped off the AMAs with a bang (and sweet hug from pal and tonight's host Pitbull).

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

