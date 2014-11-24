Jennifer Lopez's "Booty" Performance Was the Perfect Way to Close the 2014 American Music Awards

You want to close the show with a memorable moment, right? This was perfect.

Jennifer Lopez hit the stage at the 2014 American Music Awards to perform "Booty" alongside Iggy Azalea and quickly reminded viewers how Jenny from the block does it. Teasing the audience with some seductive moves in the beginning, J.Lo flaunted her enviable curves in a black and white bodysuit while opening with a slow version of the usually upbeat song.

Then Iggy popped up and things got extra spicy! Lopez changed into a red sequin bodysuit (how did she do that?!) and the two began their bootylicious party...but then, there was a plot twist!