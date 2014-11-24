2014 American Music Awards: Complete List of Winners!

Tonight's 2014 American Music Awards was full of A-list winners!
Iggy Azalea had an amazing night with her wins for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album and Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop Album. The Aussie rapper beat Eminem for the awards, making for a sweet comeback after his diss at her the other week.
"This award is the first award I've ever won in my entire life and it means so much to me that it is for Best Hip-Hop, because that's what inspired me to move to America and pursue my dreams and it's what helped me when I was a teenager to escape and to get through my life and to better times," the "Fancy" crooner said during her acceptance speech.
Meanwhile, the guys of One Direction took home three awards!
But Iggy and 1D weren't the only big winners during tonight's AMAs. Here's a complete list of all the winners from tonight's 2014 American Music Awards.
Artist of the Year: One Direction
Dick Clark Award For Excellence: Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year: 5 Seconds of Summer
Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist: Sam Smith
Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist: Katy Perry
Favorite Pop/Rock Band/Duo/Group: One Direction
Favorite Pop/Rock Album: One Direction, Midnight Memories
Favorite Country Male Artist: Luke Bryan
Favorite Country Female Artist: Carrie Underwood
Favorite Country Band/Duo/Group: Florida Georgia Line
Favorite Country Album: Brantley Gilbert, Just As I Am
Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist: Iggy Azalea
Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album: Iggy Azalea, The New Classic
Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist: John Legend
Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist: Beyoncé
Favorite Soul/R&B Album: Beyoncé, Beyoncé
Favorite Alternative Rock Artist: Imagine Dragons
Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist: Katy Perry
Favorite Latin Artist: Enrique Iglesias
Favorite Contemporary Inspirational Artist: Casting Crowns
Favorite Electronic Dance Music Artist: Calvin Harris
Favorite Soundtrack: Frozen
Single of the Year: Katy Perry Featuring Juicy J, "Dark Horse"