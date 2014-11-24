People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

2014 American Music Awards: Complete List of Winners!

Iggy Azalea wins big! See other singers who took home awards

By Brett Malec Nov 24, 2014 4:20 AMTags
MusicAwardsAmerican Music Awards
Iggy Azalea, American Music Awards 2014Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tonight's 2014 American Music Awards was full of A-list winners!

Iggy Azalea had an amazing night with her wins for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album and Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop Album. The Aussie rapper beat Eminem for the awards, making for a sweet comeback after his diss at her the other week.

"This award is the first award I've ever won in my entire life and it means so much to me that it is for Best Hip-Hop, because that's what inspired me to move to America and pursue my dreams and it's what helped me when I was a teenager to escape and to get through my life and to better times," the "Fancy" crooner said during her acceptance speech.

Meanwhile, the guys of One Direction took home three awards!

But Iggy and 1D weren't the only big winners during tonight's AMAs. Here's a complete list of all the winners from tonight's 2014 American Music Awards.

VIDEO: One Direction gets sexy on the AMAs red carpet!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Artist of the Year: One Direction

Dick Clark Award For Excellence: Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year: 5 Seconds of Summer

Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist: Sam Smith

Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist: Katy Perry

Favorite Pop/Rock Band/Duo/Group: One Direction

Favorite Pop/Rock Album: One Direction, Midnight Memories

Favorite Country Male Artist: Luke Bryan

PICS: 2014 AMAs emoji game!

Trending Stories

1

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

2

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

3

Vanessa Bryant Ordered to Turn Over Therapy Records Amid Lawsuit

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Favorite Country Female Artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite Country Band/Duo/Group: Florida Georgia Line

Favorite Country Album: Brantley Gilbert, Just As I Am

Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist: Iggy Azalea

Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album: Iggy Azalea, The New Classic

Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist: John Legend

Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist: Beyoncé

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Favorite Soul/R&B Album: Beyoncé, Beyoncé

Favorite Alternative Rock Artist: Imagine Dragons

Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist: Katy Perry

Favorite Latin Artist: Enrique Iglesias

Favorite Contemporary Inspirational Artist: Casting Crowns

Favorite Electronic Dance Music Artist: Calvin Harris

Favorite Soundtrack: Frozen

Single of the Year: Katy Perry Featuring Juicy J, "Dark Horse"

PHOTOS: All the celebs at the 2014 AMAs

Trending Stories

1

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

2

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

3

Kristen Stewart Recalls Twilight Romance With Robert Pattinson

4

Vanessa Bryant Ordered to Turn Over Therapy Records Amid Lawsuit

5
Exclusive

Why Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Apologized to Erika Jayne

Latest News

Laverne Cox to Host E!'s 2021 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet Show

Tamar Braxton Is "Not Angry" After Man Breaks Into Her House

Exclusive

Why Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Apologized to Erika Jayne

One Tree Hill's James Lafferty & Bryan Greenberg Are Reunited

Exclusive

'Tis the Season for Crime Thanks to Homicide for the Holidays

Vanessa Bryant Ordered to Turn Over Therapy Records Amid Lawsuit

Tennis Player Peng Shuai Not Seen Since Making Assault Allegations