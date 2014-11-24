People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Mary J. Blige Gets Glam for the 2014 American Music Awards!

The AMAs nominee & performer takes us behind the scenes before she takes the stage!

By Nicole Pirshafiey Nov 24, 2014 3:37 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetTwitterBeautyMary J. BligeExclusivesAmerican Music Awards
Mary J. Blige, American Music Awards 2014Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Mary J. Blige isn't just a nominee at the 2014 American Music Awards--she's a performer, too!

The Favorite Female Soul/R&B Artist nominee debuted her new song "Therapy" from her highly anticipated album The London Sessions at tonight's star-studded award show in Los Angeles, and we were lucky enough to go behind the scenes with the star to find out how she prepped for her big night.

From the glam squad to the shoes--Jimmy Choo, obvs!--here's your exclusive look behind the scenes of the AMAs with the one and only Mary J!

An incredible look for an incredible talent--congrats to Mary J. Blige on her nomination and a killer performance! 

 

PHOTOS: See more stars arrive on the AMAs red carpet!

Trending Stories

1

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

2

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

3

Kristen Stewart Recalls Twilight Romance With Robert Pattinson

4

Vanessa Bryant Ordered to Turn Over Therapy Records Amid Lawsuit

5
Exclusive

Why Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Apologized to Erika Jayne

Latest News

Laverne Cox to Host E!'s 2021 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet Show

Tamar Braxton Is "Not Angry" After Man Breaks Into Her House

Exclusive

Why Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Apologized to Erika Jayne

One Tree Hill's James Lafferty & Bryan Greenberg Are Reunited

Exclusive

'Tis the Season for Crime Thanks to Homicide for the Holidays

Vanessa Bryant Ordered to Turn Over Therapy Records Amid Lawsuit

Tennis Player Peng Shuai Not Seen Since Making Assault Allegations