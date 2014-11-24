People's Choice Awards

Was That Justin Bieber in Selena Gomez's Debut Performance of "The Heart Wants What It Wants"? You Decide

Singer gets choked up as she took the stage for the 2014 American Music Awards

By Bruna Nessif Nov 24, 2014 3:09 AMTags
Selena GomezJustin BieberAmerican Music Awards
Selena Gomez, American Music Awards 2014Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Aw, Selena Gomez!

The brunette beauty took the stage at the 2014 American Music Awards tonight to give the debut performance of her new single "The Heart Wants What It Wants," and it was just as emotional as you'd expect.

Selena, in a gorgeous flesh-colored gown with high slits, let her vocals take center stage for the performance instead of relying on any extra glitz. Standing alone as various images flashed the screen behind her (from dark clouds to broken glass to wings), Gomez belted the Justin Bieber-inspired track while trying not to get emotional.

But there was one moment that especially caught our attention...

WATCH: "The Heart Wants What It Wants" music video

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

As she continuously sang the words, "I thought you were the one" near the end of her performance, a male's silhouette appeared on the screen behind her, causing everyone to wonder if that was Bieber behind her. We'll never know for sure, but we're just going to say...probably.

It was clear that Selena couldn't help but get choked up while serenading the audience for the highly emotional song, and at one point she lipped the words, "Thank you Jesus."

Bestie Taylor Swift shot a sympathetic look to her gal-pal at the end of her performance.

Watch the clip and let us know what you think of Selena's performance!

