Was That Justin Bieber in Selena Gomez's Debut Performance of "The Heart Wants What It Wants"? You Decide

Aw, Selena Gomez!

The brunette beauty took the stage at the 2014 American Music Awards tonight to give the debut performance of her new single "The Heart Wants What It Wants," and it was just as emotional as you'd expect.

Selena, in a gorgeous flesh-colored gown with high slits, let her vocals take center stage for the performance instead of relying on any extra glitz. Standing alone as various images flashed the screen behind her (from dark clouds to broken glass to wings), Gomez belted the Justin Bieber-inspired track while trying not to get emotional.

But there was one moment that especially caught our attention...