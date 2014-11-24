Ariana Grande Shows Some Skin in Sexy See-Through Dress for 2014 AMAs Performance

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After belting out "Problem," Grande went into a similarly styled rendition of "Break Free." Grande had the AMAs audience captivated with her amazing voice.

Finally, Grande performed her latest single "Love Me Harder" featuring The Weeknd. At one point during the song, Grande turned around on stage to show the audience her backside as The Weeknd belted out his verse (that booty!).

During "Love Me Harder," Grande's older brother Frankie Grande was shown rocking out in the audience to his sister's hit. The Big Brother star flashed a giant smile while dancing and singing along to the lyrics.

When the jam was over, Grande and The Weeknd shared a sweet hug as the crowd cheered for the performance.