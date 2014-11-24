Ariana Grande Shows Some Skin in Sexy See-Through Dress for 2014 AMAs Performance

Ariana Grande is showing off her sexy side!
While performing at the 2014 American Music Awards Sunday, the 21-year-old singer hit the stage in a sizzling black lace gown that showed off lots of skin. Grande looked elegant yet sexy in the floor-length dress that was see through. Under the hot getup, Grande sported high-waisted black panties and a black bra top. Meanwhile, Grande had her hair pulled back per her signature ponytail style.
Grande began her performance with a soulful, jazz-style rendition of her pop hit "Problem" set only to piano music. No big bass, no flashing lights, just raw, stripped-down vocal talent.
After belting out "Problem," Grande went into a similarly styled rendition of "Break Free." Grande had the AMAs audience captivated with her amazing voice.
Finally, Grande performed her latest single "Love Me Harder" featuring The Weeknd. At one point during the song, Grande turned around on stage to show the audience her backside as The Weeknd belted out his verse (that booty!).
During "Love Me Harder," Grande's older brother Frankie Grande was shown rocking out in the audience to his sister's hit. The Big Brother star flashed a giant smile while dancing and singing along to the lyrics.
When the jam was over, Grande and The Weeknd shared a sweet hug as the crowd cheered for the performance.