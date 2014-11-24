Jennifer Lopez Flashes Her Incredible Abs at the 2014 AMAs—See Her Eight-Pack!

Six-pack abs? Pfft. Jennifer Lopez will raise you her eight-pack.

The singer officially nabbed the titled for "Best Abs in Hollywood" tonight when she flaunted her entire super tight tummy in a pale pink silk Reem Acra dress that exposed her midriff at the 2014 American Music Awards.

And despite being one of the last stars to arrive on the red carpet—also known as fashionably late—we're pretty sure her dress is going to be one of the most-talked about moments of the preshow.