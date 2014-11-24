Nicki Minaj Admits She Feels "Shy a Lot," Tells Fans She Isn't Done With Music Just Yet

Nicki Minaj isn't exactly a stranger to wearing revealing clothing. She also isn't afraid to get a little sexy during her award show appearances.
But while on the red carpet at the 2014 American Music Awards, the "Super Bass" rapper couldn't help but admit to feeling shy at some points in her career.
"Yes and people don't know that," she told E! News exclusively. "I feel shy a lot of times actually. I just push myself to go for it."
Pretty surprising answer, right? Giuliana Rancic followed up by asking the 31-year-old what scares her.
"Being away from my family and people who love me and love me the most," she shared. "So I'm going to move back to the East Coast…just to keep grounded and be around."
She added, "I want to see my baby brother grow up a little more. I think it's good for the soul."
Before the big move to the Big Apple, Minaj has a brand new album coming out that she can't help but be pumped for.
"I'm so excited. I'm so proud of it," she shared in regards to The Pinkprint, available Dec. 15. "It really shows a lot of growth. I know that my fans are really going to appreciate the subject matter on a lot of the songs."
And if Team Minaj thinks this is the last album we'll see from the rapper, think again! Although rumors have been swirling that she's going to take a break from music after this disc, Minaj gladly set the record straight Sunday night.
"I said it after the fifth album," she clarified. "I'm only about to put out the third album so that's a long time from now." Thank goodness!
