Nicki Minaj Admits She Feels "Shy a Lot," Tells Fans She Isn't Done With Music Just Yet

Nicki Minaj isn't exactly a stranger to wearing revealing clothing. She also isn't afraid to get a little sexy during her award show appearances.

But while on the red carpet at the 2014 American Music Awards, the "Super Bass" rapper couldn't help but admit to feeling shy at some points in her career.

"Yes and people don't know that," she told E! News exclusively. "I feel shy a lot of times actually. I just push myself to go for it."

Pretty surprising answer, right? Giuliana Rancic followed up by asking the 31-year-old what scares her.