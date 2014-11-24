Taylor Swift's "Blank Space" Performance at the 2014 AMAs Was on Fire! See the Sexy Pics

Taylor Swift was on fire during tonight's 2014 American Music Awards with her first-time-ever performance of "Blank Space"!
The 24-year-old singer opened Sunday's show by performing her new hit song for the first time ever in public.
Swift looked gorgeous in a copper Yousef Aljasmi dress that featured beaded detailing on the bust and a red lip. Swift's performance was clearly inspired by her "Blank Space" music video and began with her sitting across from a male suitor at a long formal dinner table framed by a giant picture frame.
"Nice to meet you, where you been/ I could show you incredible things," Swift sang. "Magic, madness, heaven, sin/ Saw you there and I thought/ Oh my God, look at that face/ You look like my next mistake/ Love's a game, wanna play?"
Then things really heated up. The blond beauty grabbed a red rose that was on fire and plucked off one flaming petal. She watched the flame burn in her hand for several seconds before putting out the fire with a closed fist.
Swift then showed off some flirty dance moves with a hunky dancer who looked like a million bucks in a red coat. The duo got close and Swift even planted a kiss on his cheek. Swift then ripped her skirt off to reveal a sexy short dress with sparkly fringe.
The fiery performance ended with lots of wild pyrotechnics and flames bursting on stage as Swift sang surrounded by hot backup dancers. One thing's for sure: Swift's "Blank Space" show was hot, hot, hot!
Before taking the stage tonight, Swift teased her performance on Twitter, writing, "#BlankSpace performance tonight on the #AMAs!!!!!!! It's gonna be crazy. No like, actually crazy."
She wasn't lying.