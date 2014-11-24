Taylor Swift's "Blank Space" Performance at the 2014 AMAs Was on Fire! See the Sexy Pics

Taylor Swift was on fire during tonight's 2014 American Music Awards with her first-time-ever performance of "Blank Space"!

The 24-year-old singer opened Sunday's show by performing her new hit song for the first time ever in public.

Swift looked gorgeous in a copper Yousef Aljasmi dress that featured beaded detailing on the bust and a red lip. Swift's performance was clearly inspired by her "Blank Space" music video and began with her sitting across from a male suitor at a long formal dinner table framed by a giant picture frame.