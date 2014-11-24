One Direction Guys Get ''Sensual'' on the AMAs Red Carpet! Watch the Singers Get Handsy

The guys of One Direction are heating up the 2014 American Music Awards!
While chatting with E! News on the red carpet Sunday, the hunky Brit boy-banders couldn't help gushing about their love for one another.
"It's exciting to be here again, and exciting to see you again," Niall Horan told Giuliana Rancic. "Super, super excited," Louis Tomlinson added. "It's great to be here."
The 1D boys will be performing again this year during tonight's AMAs show. When asked which celebs make them nervous on stage, Harry Styles dished, "Everyone. It's an intense room."
Niall added, "I remember last year, Dave Grohl was in the crowd and I remember thinking, ‘I'm really nervous.' And we had just met Justin Timberlake for the first time just before we went on. I remember I was really nervous that time."
As for which celeb makes band-mate Liam Payne scream like a 12-year-old girl, Liam turned to Louis and gushed, "You make me scream," before letting out a sexy high-pitched squeal!
"OK, that was quite sensual," Louis responded before Liam grabbed Louis in a big bear hug and dragged him off the E! platform. How cute is their bromance?!
Meanwhile, the guys also opened up about meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton last week at the Royal Variety Performances in London. "I said, ‘Conrats on the child,'" Harry said of meeting the pregnant Duchess.
"There isn't a bump," Liam chimed in. "She's so, so tiny. You wouldn't even tell."
"I love her," Niall said. "We were really nervous. We were chosen to kind of meet them when we were arriving. We were kind of put in an odd situation. They were really nice, really nice people. Exactly what we would have thought."