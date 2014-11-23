2014 American Music Awards Red Carpet—See All the Stars as They Arrive!

And so it begins!

Stars have started arriving at the 2014 American Music Awards red carpet at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, and you can be sure that the last big awards show of the year is going to take us out of 2014 with a bang. (We mean that literally, folks because Ariana Grande, Jessie J and Nicki Minaj are set to perform "Bang Bang.")

And let's not forget this is the same event where last year Taylor Swift stunned in an itty bitty gold Julien Macdonald mini, Miley Cyrus performed in a cat-printed bathing suit and Lady Gaga arrived…on a unicorn! Suffice to say, the AMAs unofficial motto seems to be: expect the unexpected.

With that in mind, we're practically giddy trying to anticipate what this year's performers—Jennifer Lopez, Iggy Azalea, Selena Gomez and One Direction—are going to do (and wear).

But before the big show comes the red carpet. And right now, you can check out all the celebs as they arrive in the gallery below. Plus, you'll be able to devour all the preshow action live on E! at 6 p.m. with Giuliana Rancic and Terrence Jenkins.