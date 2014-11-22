People's Choice Awards

American Music Awards Artists One Direction, Lorde and More Shown Through Emojis—Can You Guess Correctly?

Put your emoji skills to the test with this AMAs-themed game

The 2014 American Music Awards are almost here and we can't wait to see the hottest bands and performers gather from across the country to celebrate music!

From boy band sensation One Direction and New Zealand songstress Lorde to the amazing Beyoncé and more, there is plenty to get excited about at this year's AMAs.

Put your emoji skills to the ultimate test with this fun game we've created that Terrence Jenkins and Giuliana Rancic will be playing during the Live From the Red Carpet on Sunday! It involves correctly identifying some of the hottest artists at this year's 2014 AMAs via emoji icons. (Note: It's not as easy as it sounds!)

NEWS: Christina Milian dishes on upcoming performance at AMAs

Think you've got what it takes? Put your knowledge to the test! Click the images below to play and tune-in this Sunday to see these artists in action!

Watch Live From the Red Carpet this Sunday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. as Giuliana Rancic and Terrence Jenkins interview music's biggest names only on E!

PLAY THE GAME: Guess the AMAs bands through emojis!

Meghan Markle’s Rare TV Interview Will Leave You Royally Flushed