Giuliana Rancic and Terrence Jenkins Hosting Live From the Red Carpet at the 2014 American Music Awards

The E! hosts will be interviewing Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and more!

By Kamala Kirk Nov 22, 2014 12:00 AMTags
E! ShowsRed CarpetGiuliana RancicShowsTerrence JenkinsAmerican Music Awards

Red carpet season is back and it's better than ever!

For this Sunday's American Music Awards, E!'s Live From the Red Carpet hosts Giuliana Rancic and Terrence Jenkins will be broadcasting live from the Nokia Theatre to celebrate one of the biggest nights in music.

They will be interviewing major music stars including Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, and the live event will feature interactive components along with red carpet commentary by E!'s Ali Fedotowsky, who will also be tracking social buzz around the show.

NEWS: See the full list of this Sunday's presenters!

Be sure to catch your favorite performers from every angle with E!'s multi-cameras, which will include the mani-cam, the limo-arrival cam, and the full-body fashion cam—which will capture all of the red carpet arrivals starting the moment they arrive.

Real-time coverage for the event will be happening all day on E! Online, on the E! Online and Live From the Red Carpet apps, as well as across social @eonline. Interact with the hosts through live tweet features and get up close and personal with all of the top celebs and talent this Sunday!

Tune-in to Live From the Red Carpet: The 2014 American Music Awards this Sunday, November 23 from 6-8pm ET/PT.

PHOTOS: See last year's hot AMAs red carpet looks!

