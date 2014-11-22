Guess Which Music Legend Is Giving Taylor Swift Her Big Award at the AMAs Tomorrow!

Taylor Swift's night at the American Music Awards tomorrow is going be, well, major!
Not only is she opening the show with her debut television performance of "Blank Space," but she will also receive the first ever Dick Clark Award for Excellence.
And now I can exclusively reveal that she will be presented with the award by none other than music legend Diana Ross!
We can't wait to see these superstars on the stage together.
The Dick Clark Award was created to honor "someone whose spirit and excellence capture the visionary passion that Dick Clark himself incorporated into everything he did."
Swift will also be celebrated as the only artist in history to have three albums each debuting with more than one million sold in their first week.
Swift's most recent record-breaking album, 1989, was released on Oct. 27.
And that's not all the exclusive AMAs scoop I have for you. A new batch of presenters I can tell you about include Rita Ora, Luke Bryan, Khloé Kardashian, Drake, Josh Duhamel, newlyweds Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg, Anthony Anderson, T.I., Diana Agron, Matthew Morrison, Kate Beckinsale and Patrick Dempsey.
Previously announced performers include Jennifer Lopez, Iggy Azalea, 5 Seconds of Summer, Mary J. Blige, Garth Brooks, Charli XCX, Fergie, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Imagine Dragons, Jessie J, Lil Wayne, Lorde, Magic!, Nicki Minaj, One Direction, Sam Smith and the evening's host, Pitbull.
The AMAs air on ABC tomorrow at 8 p.m. on ABC. And you can get ready for the big show by watching Live From the Red Carpet only on E! tomorrow starting at 6 p.m.