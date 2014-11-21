People's Choice Awards

Can You Guess the Celebrity Tattoo?

Bet you can't guess the major ink on these major stars

While some people might still be anti-tattoos, most celebrities in Hollywood are not! Many of the world's biggest stars in music including Justin Timberlake, Drake and Carrie Underwood all have tattoos! 

This Sunday, Giuliana Rancic and Terrence Jenkins will be on the red carpet at the 2014 American Music Awards with the hottest stars in music right now! Besides the amazing performance chatter, award winning predictions and jaw-dropping dresses, one the of things we are looking forward to is a little game this dynamic duo will be playing. 

The E! hosts will be attempting to match some of the night's biggest nominees to each of their famous inks.

Do you think you'll be able to beat them to it? Practice here with our very own "Whose Tat Is That?" guessing game!

Watch Live From the Red Carpet this Sunday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. as Giuliana Rancic and Terrence Jenkins interview music's biggest names only on E!

