Christina Milian Dishes on Upcoming AMAs Performance With Lil Wayne: "There's Going to Be a Huge Moment"

Christina Milian's weekend just got turned up!

The Grammy nominated artist chatted exclusively with E! News about her first-ever award show performance at this Sunday's American Music Awards and gives the inside scoop on the plan with Lil Wayne.

Out of all her success over the years, this Sunday's performance will be her first on an awards show in the United States and she isn't performing alone! She explained, "I've done it overseas but never here and never to this level. This is going to be a big night. Wayne is premiering his single and there's a lot that falls on this because his album is about to come out, the world is going to hear his single for the first time and I have the honor of being on the record and actually brought the record to him which is really cool."

She went on to say that they have been working on this since filming her upcoming E! reality series Christina Milian Turned Up. "This record has actually been around for a second and actually while we were filming the show," she began. "His manager Cortez heard the song and was like, ‘Wayne needs this on his album' and literally when we were filming the episode while we were in the studio; that's how that whole thing happened."