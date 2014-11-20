Iggy Azalea Slams Rumors About AMAs Performance With J. Lo: "We Aren't Performing in Turtleneck Sweat

Iggy Azalea is ready for the AMAs, but are the AMAs ready for Iggy?

According to reports, ABC was ready to bust out the censor for the "Black Widow" singer's upcoming performance with Jennifer Lopez at Sunday's awards show because it was rumored they might get a little too bootylicious during their song "Booty."

But Iggy took to her Twitter page to slam the rumors in a series of posts. The rapper tweeted, "Im not sure if the 'executives' are 'worried' about me and jlos performance. lol. i haven't even been to a rehearsal for it yet so…. 0.0."

She continued to write about her mysterious performance with J. Lo, reassuring fans that while their performance might not be extremely risqué, it will still have plenty for viewers to ogle.

"With that being said, we aren't performing in turtleneck sweaters either…. hahahahaha ;-)," the star tweeted.