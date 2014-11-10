People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner to Present at American Music Awards and So Will...

Find out who else will be hitting the stage at the AMAs

By Marc Malkin Nov 10, 2014 5:00 PMTags
TVMusicExclusivesMarc MalkinKendall JennerKardashian NewsKylie JennerAmerican Music Awards
Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Celeb SistersEvan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are headed the American Music Awards.

I can exclusively reveal the E! reality star sisters have signed as presenters at the 2014 AMAs airing live on ABC on Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

Who else will be presenting? Orange Is the New Black stars Uzo Aduba and Taylor Schilling, Jamie Foxx, Heidi Klum, Elizabeth Banks, Olivia Munn, Jessie J, Emmy Rossum, Julianne Hough and Aloe Blacc.

Performers will include Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Iggy Azalea, 5 Seconds of Summer, Mary J. Blige, Garth Brooks, Fergie, One Direction, Sam Smith and Charli XCX.

Azalea tops this year's list of nominees with six nominations, including Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for "Fancy."

PHOTOS: Check out your favorite musicians performing live on stage

Paul Shiraldi for Netflix

John Legend, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams each received five nominations, while Lorde is up for four.

Beyoncé is nominated three times, as are Eminem, Imagine Dragons, and One Direction. Bastille, OneRepublic, Drake, Luke Bryan and Sam Smith each received two nominations.

In addition to Azalea, Artist of the Year nominees include Beyoncé, Lorde, Bryan, Legend, Perry, Williams, One Direction, Eminem and Imagine Dragons.

Azalea battles it out with Lorde and Perry in the Favorite Female Artist: Pop/Rock category.

The Favorite Male Artist: Pop/Rock nominees include Legend, Smith and Williams.

In the New Artist of the Year category, Azalea is up against 5 Seconds of Summer, Bastille, Smith and Meghan Trainor.

The awards will be handed out at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live.

Watch Live From the Red Carpet on Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. as Giuliana Rancic and Terrence Jenkins interview music's biggest names only on E!  

PHOTOS: Take a look at last year's red carpet arrivals at the American Music Awards

Trending Stories

1

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

2

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

3

Kristen Stewart Recalls Twilight Romance With Robert Pattinson

4

Adele Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

5

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over

Latest News

Exclusive

Why Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Apologized to Erika Jayne

One Tree Hill's James Lafferty & Bryan Greenberg Are Reunited

Exclusive

'Tis the Season for Crime Thanks to Homicide for the Holidays

Vanessa Bryant Ordered to Turn Over Therapy Records Amid Lawsuit

Tennis Player Peng Shuai Not Seen Since Making Assault Allegations

Watch the Teaser for the Final Season of Ozark Right Now

Meghan Markle’s Rare TV Interview Will Leave You Royally Flushed