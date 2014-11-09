Best & Worst Dressed Stars at the 2014 MTV EMAs: Ariana Grande, Jena Malone & More!

Well that was a whirlwind of a red carpet!
The 2014 MTV EMAs are in full swing but we're still stuck on the eye-catching fashion that dominated this year's red carpet. One noticeable trend? The tartan kilt, which was seen on both actor David Hasselhoff and rapper Redfoo—and probably worn in homage to the show's first return to Scotland since the 2003 ceremony in Edinburgh.
Kilts aside, the best looks of the MTV EMAs red carpet spoke more to classic dresses and clever silhouettes. Take British reality star Vicky Pattison, who caught our attention on the carpet in an iridescent, curve-hugging black gown.
Actress Jena Malone went for simple and flirty in a navy tweed dress with a flattering A-line silhouette. Malone complemented the look with patent leather pumps and a fiery, no-fuss tousled bob.
Ariana Grande went for a very grown-up style on the carpet: No cat ears in sight! The singer, who opened the show with a performance of "Problem," wore a sweeping navy gown with sexy key-hole cutouts.
English songstress Alesha Dixon wowed in an airy, printed shirt-dress and sexy cage booties. The singer's pin-straight locks and bright violet lips sealed her spot for best look of the night.
And onto the red carpet misses: Supermodel Jourdan Dunn made a sexy appearance on the carpet, but her dress was missing a good few inches of fabric (almost as short as the thigh-bearing minidress that Ashley Monroe wore during her performance at the 2014 CMAs). The slit-to-belly-button number was a bit too shapeless on Dunn's svelte figure.
Redfoo's kilt was overpowered by the oversized combat boots, purple knee socks and metal-trim leather vest that accompanied it. The rapper also promised more than he could deliver by teasing fans on Twitter to guess what was #underfooskilt—from what we could discern, there was nothing more intriguing under there than a pair of white undies.
Charli XCX's two-piece skirt suit was an interesting choice—but the leopard and fur platforms she wore were a little too much against the all-sequin ensemble. And finally, we're all for a good feathered accessory, but Kiesza's multihued feather dress was somewhat of a sensory overload.
Who do you think deserves best and worst dressed of the night?