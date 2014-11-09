Eric Trump, Donald Trump's Son, Marries Lara Yunaska—Check Out Details and Photos from the Wedding!

Eric Trump, son of real estate mogul Donald Trump and one of his co-stars on NBC's The Apprentice, is a married man!

The 30-year-old groom, the founder of the Eric Trump Foundation, who serves as executive vice president of development and acquisitions for the Trump Organization, married Inside Edition producer Lara Yunaska, 32, in Palm Beach, Florida on Saturday.

The bride wore a strapless, ruffled Vera Wang gown as she and her groom exchanged vows at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, according to People. Eric's dad and stepmother Melania Trump wed there in 2005.

New York City real estate broker Clayton Thomas Orrigo posted on his Instagram page a photo showing Eric and Yunaska walking down an aisle covered by a white runner amid a gorgeous backdrop of palm treats. Other guests included family and friends such as former Real Housewives of New York star Jill Zarin.