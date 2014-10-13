People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

American Music Awards 2014: Iggy Azalea Leads With Six Nominations

Find out who else is in the running on the big night

By Marc Malkin Oct 13, 2014 1:00 PMTags
MusicJohn LegendKaty PerryMarc MalkinPharrell WilliamsIggy AzaleaAmerican Music Awards
Iggy Azalea, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, John LegendGetty Images

Congrats, Iggy Azalea!

The Australian rapper tops this year's list of American Music Awards nominees with six nominations, including Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for "Fancy."

Not too bad for someone who has never even been nominated for an AMA in the past.

John Legend, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams each received five nominations, while Lorde is up for four.

Surprisingly, Beyoncé is only nominated three times, as are Eminem, Imagine Dragons, OneRepublic and One Direction. Bastille, Drake, Luke Bryan and Sam Smith each received two nominations.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez talks Iggy Azalea

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

In addition to Azalea, Artist of the Year nominees include Beyoncé, Lorde, Bryan, Legend, Perry, Williams, One Direction, Eminem and Imagine Dragons.

Azalea battles it out with Lorde and Perry in the Favorite Female Artist: Pop/Rock category.

The Favorite Male Artist: Pop/Rock nominees include Legend, Smith and Williams.

In the New Artist of the Year category, Azalea is up against 5 Seconds of Summer, Bastille, Smith and Meghan Trainor.

The "Black Widow" singer is the lone female in the Favorite Artist for Rap/Hip-Hop with Eminem and Drake also up for the prize. The same three compete in Favorite Album: Rap/Hip-Hop.

In the country category, nominees for Favorite Male Artist of the Year include Bryan, Jason Aldean and Blake Shelton. Female Artist of the Year for country is a battle between Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves.

Frozen, The Fault in Our Stars and Guardians of the Galaxy are up for Top Soundtrack.

PHOTOS: Beyoncé's best looks

Trending Stories

1

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

2

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

3

Meghan Markle’s Rare TV Interview Will Leave You Royally Flushed

Here are the rest of the nominations:

Favorite Band, Duo or Group - Country:
Eli Young Band
Florida Georgia Line
Lady Antebellum

Favorite Album - Country:
Garth Brooks - Blame It On My Roots: Five Decades of Influences
Eric Church - The Outsiders
Brantley Gilbert - Just As I Am

Favorite Male Artist - Soul / R&B:
Chris Brown
John Legend

Single of the Year:
Iggy Azalea featuring Charli XCX - "Fancy"
John Legend - "All of Me"
MAGIC! - "Rude"
Katy Perry featuring Juicy J - "Dark Horse"
Pharrell Williams - "Happy"

Favorite Female Artist - Soul / R&B:
Jhene Aiko
Beyoncé
Mary J. Blige

Favorite Album - Soul / R&B:
Beyoncé
John Legend
Love in the Future
Pharrell Williams
G I R L

Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock:
Bastille
Imagine Dragons
Lorde

Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary:
Sara Bareilles
OneRepublic
Katy Perry

Favorite Artist - Latin:
Marc Anthony
Enrique Iglesias
Romeo Santos

Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational:
Casting Crowns
Hillsong United
Newsboys

Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM):
Avicii
Calvin Harris
Zedd

The AMAs will broadcast live on ABC on Nov. 23 from the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Jason Derulo and Charli XCX announced five categories of nominees on today's Good Morning America. It was also revealed that Charli XCX will perform on the AMAs for the first time.

 

PHOTOS: Musicians performing live on stage

Trending Stories

1

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

2

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

3

Kristen Stewart Recalls Twilight Romance With Robert Pattinson

4

Adele Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

5

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over

Latest News

Exclusive

Why Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Apologized to Erika Jayne

One Tree Hill's James Lafferty & Bryan Greenberg Are Reunited

Exclusive

'Tis the Season for Crime Thanks to Homicide for the Holidays

Vanessa Bryant Ordered to Turn Over Therapy Records Amid Lawsuit

Tennis Player Peng Shuai Not Seen Since Making Assault Allegations

Watch the Teaser for the Final Season of Ozark Right Now

Meghan Markle’s Rare TV Interview Will Leave You Royally Flushed