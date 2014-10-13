American Music Awards 2014: Iggy Azalea Leads With Six Nominations

Congrats, Iggy Azalea!

The Australian rapper tops this year's list of American Music Awards nominees with six nominations, including Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for "Fancy."

Not too bad for someone who has never even been nominated for an AMA in the past.

John Legend, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams each received five nominations, while Lorde is up for four.

Surprisingly, Beyoncé is only nominated three times, as are Eminem, Imagine Dragons, OneRepublic and One Direction. Bastille, Drake, Luke Bryan and Sam Smith each received two nominations.