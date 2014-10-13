American Music Awards 2014: Iggy Azalea Leads With Six Nominations

Congrats, Iggy Azalea!
The Australian rapper tops this year's list of American Music Awards nominees with six nominations, including Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for "Fancy."
Not too bad for someone who has never even been nominated for an AMA in the past.
John Legend, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams each received five nominations, while Lorde is up for four.
Surprisingly, Beyoncé is only nominated three times, as are Eminem, Imagine Dragons, OneRepublic and One Direction. Bastille, Drake, Luke Bryan and Sam Smith each received two nominations.
In addition to Azalea, Artist of the Year nominees include Beyoncé, Lorde, Bryan, Legend, Perry, Williams, One Direction, Eminem and Imagine Dragons.
Azalea battles it out with Lorde and Perry in the Favorite Female Artist: Pop/Rock category.
The Favorite Male Artist: Pop/Rock nominees include Legend, Smith and Williams.
In the New Artist of the Year category, Azalea is up against 5 Seconds of Summer, Bastille, Smith and Meghan Trainor.
The "Black Widow" singer is the lone female in the Favorite Artist for Rap/Hip-Hop with Eminem and Drake also up for the prize. The same three compete in Favorite Album: Rap/Hip-Hop.
In the country category, nominees for Favorite Male Artist of the Year include Bryan, Jason Aldean and Blake Shelton. Female Artist of the Year for country is a battle between Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves.
Frozen, The Fault in Our Stars and Guardians of the Galaxy are up for Top Soundtrack.
Here are the rest of the nominations:
Favorite Band, Duo or Group - Country:
Eli Young Band
Florida Georgia Line
Lady Antebellum
Favorite Album - Country:
Garth Brooks - Blame It On My Roots: Five Decades of Influences
Eric Church - The Outsiders
Brantley Gilbert - Just As I Am
Favorite Male Artist - Soul / R&B:
Chris Brown
John Legend
Single of the Year:
Iggy Azalea featuring Charli XCX - "Fancy"
John Legend - "All of Me"
MAGIC! - "Rude"
Katy Perry featuring Juicy J - "Dark Horse"
Pharrell Williams - "Happy"
Favorite Female Artist - Soul / R&B:
Jhene Aiko
Beyoncé
Mary J. Blige
Favorite Album - Soul / R&B:
Beyoncé
John Legend
Love in the Future
Pharrell Williams
G I R L
Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock:
Bastille
Imagine Dragons
Lorde
Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary:
Sara Bareilles
OneRepublic
Katy Perry
Favorite Artist - Latin:
Marc Anthony
Enrique Iglesias
Romeo Santos
Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational:
Casting Crowns
Hillsong United
Newsboys
Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM):
Avicii
Calvin Harris
Zedd
The AMAs will broadcast live on ABC on Nov. 23 from the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Jason Derulo and Charli XCX announced five categories of nominees on today's Good Morning America. It was also revealed that Charli XCX will perform on the AMAs for the first time.